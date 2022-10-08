WATCH! Sharon Osbourne Says She Wants Her $900,000 Donation Back from Black Lives Matter, Says People Need to Leave Kanye Alone

It sounds like we weren’t the only ones watching Ye or Kanye West on Tucker Carlson last night. Sharon Osbourne was paying attention as well, and she is throwing some major bombs at the Black Lives Matter Marxist group.

The former The Talk co-host says that she donated $900,000 to the group when TMZ asked her about Kanye Wests White Lives Matter shirts as well as his behavior on social media.

“Well, we gave $900,000 to [Black Lives Matter], and I’d like my money back please,” she told a reporter from the entertainment outlet.

Sharon, who’s 69, said she didn’t understand the faux outrage of West’s shirts claiming that White Lives Matter.

“I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter. I don’t understand it. It’s not my culture,” she said. “Everybody matters, don’t they?”

The reporters response when Sharon asked for her $900,000 back was priceless, because it’s hard to argue with someone that actually gave that kind of money to the group, the reporter had nothing to say but a nervous laugh.

Osbourne gave the best advice as the reporter asked of Kanye needed help, or if he should be canceled. Now if only the leftist loons would actually follow this great advice!

“Don’t go to his social media. Don’t listen to his music,” she said. “Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does, and if you don’t like him, do that.

“Leave him alone.”

