WATCH: Sesame Street Pushes Covid Shots for Young Kids with Elmo

In disgusting fashion and paid for by your tax dollars, Sesame Street over on PBS is pushing for Covid jabs for young children who do not need them.
Elmo has gotten vaccinated against Covid, and they made a huge deal about this on Sesame Street this past week, with almost 100,000 views on the special clip on Twitter alone. Now more we’re sure because its’ hit the news cycle.
“You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine, Elmo,” says Louie, Elmo’s dad.
It’s okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo’s dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy! #CaringForEachOther
“It was a little pinch, but it was okay,” Elmo replies.
America, stop letting the public schools, teachers unions, and the government raise your children. Parents that are doing this, YOU ARE THE PROBLEM!
Testing studies have shown that the covid vaccines have already decreased fertility in men and women. Biden has got to know this . It’s like Biden must be conspiring with rhe Chinese to sterilize America so in the next 50 years the Chinese can just walk right in and make themselves at home because there won’t be anybody here but old people. Don’t let them put this vaccine in your kids.!
