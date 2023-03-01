WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz UNLOADS on Attorney General Merrick Garland Over His Lack of Protecting SCOTUS Justices (VIDEO)

Senator Ted Cruz went hard at U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for not prosecuting those that tried to intimidate and harass United States Supreme Court Justices, and Merrick Garland looks very uncomfortable on Capitol Hill today.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no. You know it’s no. I know it’s no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it’s no! You’re not willing to answer a question.”

AG Garland: “I know we haven’t.”

You can watch the heated back and forth with the two below.

WATCH:

Sen. Ted Cruz: "Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no. You know it's no. I know it's no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it's no! You're not willing to answer a question."



AG Garland: "I know we haven't." pic.twitter.com/XRuxuNJdE6 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 1, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



