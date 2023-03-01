News

WATCH: Senator Ted Cruz UNLOADS on Attorney General Merrick Garland Over His Lack of Protecting SCOTUS Justices (VIDEO)

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

Senator Ted Cruz went hard at U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for not prosecuting those that tried to intimidate and harass United States Supreme Court Justices, and Merrick Garland looks very uncomfortable on Capitol Hill today.

Sen. Ted Cruz: “Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no. You know it’s no. I know it’s no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it’s no! You’re not willing to answer a question.”

AG Garland: “I know we haven’t.”

You can watch the heated back and forth with the two below.

WATCH:

Matt Couch

