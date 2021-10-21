WATCH: Senator Manchin UNLOADS On Schumer’s Senate Speech; “Civility Is Gone”

Far left leaning Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer last week decided to take a ceremonial “victory lap” after Republicans caved to his tyrannical demands.

Schumer was taunting Republicans, while the only logical Democrat Senator in the United States Senate Joe Manchin face palmed and literally walked out of the chamber in embarrassment.

Afterwords, the old school Democrat Senator from West Virginia unloaded on Schumer.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate at this time, and we had a talk about that,” Manchin told reporters.

“Why was it not appropriate?” asked another member of the press.

“I just think that basically what we got to do is find the pathway forward to make sure that we de-weaponize — we have to de-weaponize. You can’t be playing politics, none of us can, on both sides, okay? And both sides have been very guilty of this. The frustration was built up. And I’m sure Chuck’s frustration was built, but that was not the way to take it out. We just disagreed. I would have done it differently.”

“We heard from a couple Republicans who said that that was a counterproductive speech,” another reporter asked.

“Both sides. I’m just saying — it’s just that civility is gone, okay, and I’m not going to be part of getting rid of that. I’ll try to bring it back and I’ll speak out when I see someone do something I don’t like.”

WATCH:

Manchin was not digging Schumer's victory lap. Gets up and leaves. pic.twitter.com/Yd3z4zUC11 — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@mescubamike) October 8, 2021

“Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans insisted they wanted a solution to the debt ceiling, but the Democrats must raise it alone by going through a drawn-out, convoluted, risky reconciliation process,” Schumer said while Manchin held his head in his hands.

“That was simply unacceptable to my caucus,” Schumer added. “And yesterday, Senate Republicans finally realized their obstruction was not going to work.”

“I thank, very much thank, my Democratic colleagues, for showing our unity in solving this Republican-manufactured crisis,” he continued.

“Despite immense opposition from Leader McConnell and members of his conference, our caucus held together and we pulled our country back from the cliff’s edge that Republicans tried to push us over,” he said.

“This is a temporary but necessary and important fix,” Schumer added, as Manchin shook his head and mouthed some indecipherable words to someone in the room.

“I appreciate that at the end of the day we were able to raise the debt limit without a convoluted and unncessary reconciliation process that until today the Republican leader claimed was the only way to address the debt ceiling…” Schumer remarked as Manchin stood up and left.

