WATCH: Senator John Kennedy Drops The Mic Addressing Biden’s Demonic Speech Last Week

There have been a lot of reactions to President Joe Biden’s mean and hateful, despicable, and divisive​ speech that dirtied up Independence Hall like spreading manure with a spreader last Thursday.

Our media platform, the DCPATRIOT, has reported several of the hot takes on this speech, including from President Donald Trump and others. On Saturday morning, President Biden himself tried to back pedal from what he said inhis prepared speech. But it was too late, as he had already stepped into it big time by attacking millions of Americans in an unprecedented way.

One of the better responses came from Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), as only he can, noting on Fox News what afailure this was in a primetime address to use it to attack Americans.

Kennedy’s response went like this, “After listening to the president’s speech, I really understand why it’s un unassailable fact that age does not guarantee wisdom.”

WATCH:

"The water's not gonna clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek."@SenJohnKennedy responds to Biden's primetime address. pic.twitter.com/1uZqO5v1Yq — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 2, 2022

Kennedy noted, “His speech was a very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid. I thought to myself, what amissed opportunity to talk to the American people, straight up, about the reasons when they lie down to sleep at night they can’t. He could have talked about crime, inflation, learning loss by our children, the mountains of fentanyl coming across the border killing our teenagers.”

Kennedy added, “Instead, he chose to say to the American people, If you don’t agree with me about higher taxes, more government, if you don’t agree with me that me that moms are ‘birthing people,’ if you don’t agree with me that government has a constitutional right to talk to your five-year-old about sexuality, you’re not even an American.'”

“After it was over, I said to myself, you know it’s really true, I’ve said this before, the water’s not gonna clear up inWashington until we get the pigs out of the creek, and no one is coming to save us but ourselves,” Kennedy exclaimed.

Kennedy said that it sounded a lot like Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comment. But it was even worse since Biden has been saying things like this for a week and this was a prepared speech, so it was a very prepared statement. Plus, Biden was also inciting people against millions of Americans, trying to dehumanize them, “Deplorable” was bad but this was far worse.

Kennedy continued, “The people that President Biden is talking about, some of whom supported President Trump, some didn’t, are the people who get up every day, go to work, obey the law, pay their taxes, try to teach their kids morals. They are proud of America. They do want to make America great again.”

“They just don’t agree with Biden. That’s their crime in a Biden administration, that’s their extremism, ” Kennedy said.

Kennedy concluded, “I think he’s made a political mistake. But it says something about his administration. Indeed, that’s why Biden was so desperate to backpedal this morning, his handlers finally got that this tactic went too far. But how clueless and messed are they to not understand that they shouldn’t be attacking Americans? Very!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...