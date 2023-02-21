News

WATCH: SENATOR HAWLEY’S HERITAGE FOUNDATION SPEECH INTERRUPTED BY CRAZED CLIMATE ACTIVIST

- by Julio Cahn - 1 Comment

Last week on Thursday, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington in a foreign policy speech, criticizing the massive amount of aid to Ukraine, saying we need to stop sending “blank checks” to Ukraine and refocus on China, saying that China posed a greater immediate threat than anything else.

In the middle of his speech, Hawley was just touching on the prospect of China invading Taiwan when a crazed woman protester ran up on the stage and shouted:

“We spend over $1 trillion every year on the largest military in the world, while in your state of Missouri over half the people are living in poverty.  China is not our enemy, the climate crisis is!”

Hawley, who appeared amused by the interruption, looked on calmly as the protestor unfolded a sign and started rambling about military spending.  Her sign referenced “war and aggression” and the name “Code Pink,” which is a reference to the female-led organization that aims to end U.S. wars and militarism.

WATCH:

No One – Not A Single One of Us – Regrets Not Taking It – Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com

It seems to this young woman, China is NOT a threat to us even though China openly oppose our country and take hostile actions towards us. She seem to be more concerned with the weather getting a little hotter over a 50+ year span. It is pretty evident she has her priorities badly out of place.

After she was dragged out a side door, Hawley quipped, “It’s interesting, this administration wants to use the climate crisis as a justification for its agenda ini Ukraine and elsewhere. Maybe they oughta visit with that gal.”

Hawley added, “It’s time to tell NATO allies the hard truth, which is, they must take first obligation, first responsibility in the defense of Ukraine and encountering Russia. We should say that to them. Directly.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Julio Cahn

See author's posts

Related Posts

James O’Keefe Tweets for the First Time Since His Removal at Project Veritas with 45 Minute Speech to His Team as Veritas Board Removes Him as CEO/Chairman [VIDEO INSIDE]

BREAKING: Project Veritas Board of Directors Release Vague Statement and Accusations Against Founder/CEO James O’Keefe

UPDATE: At Least 13 Injured, 1 Critically in Mass Casualty Incident at Bedford, Ohio Metal Manufacturing Plant EXPLOSION Just 70 Miles from East Palestine [VIDEOS INSIDE]

About Julio Cahn

View all posts by Julio Cahn →

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
4 hours ago

I recently received my 3rd online check for $21,850 which I earned doing an extremely simple and easy occupation online. This online activity is amazing and the regular acquisitions c22 from it are just great. Online according to the subtleties referenced
on this web page……… http://goldenworks12.blogspot.com

0
Reply