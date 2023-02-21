WATCH: SENATOR HAWLEY’S HERITAGE FOUNDATION SPEECH INTERRUPTED BY CRAZED CLIMATE ACTIVIST

Last week on Thursday, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) was speaking at the Heritage Foundation in Washington in a foreign policy speech, criticizing the massive amount of aid to Ukraine, saying we need to stop sending “blank checks” to Ukraine and refocus on China, saying that China posed a greater immediate threat than anything else.

In the middle of his speech, Hawley was just touching on the prospect of China invading Taiwan when a crazed woman protester ran up on the stage and shouted:

“We spend over $1 trillion every year on the largest military in the world, while in your state of Missouri over half the people are living in poverty. China is not our enemy, the climate crisis is!”

Hawley, who appeared amused by the interruption, looked on calmly as the protestor unfolded a sign and started rambling about military spending. Her sign referenced “war and aggression” and the name “Code Pink,” which is a reference to the female-led organization that aims to end U.S. wars and militarism.

It seems to this young woman, China is NOT a threat to us even though China openly oppose our country and take hostile actions towards us. She seem to be more concerned with the weather getting a little hotter over a 50+ year span. It is pretty evident she has her priorities badly out of place.

After she was dragged out a side door, Hawley quipped, “It’s interesting, this administration wants to use the climate crisis as a justification for its agenda ini Ukraine and elsewhere. Maybe they oughta visit with that gal.”

Hawley added, “It’s time to tell NATO allies the hard truth, which is, they must take first obligation, first responsibility in the defense of Ukraine and encountering Russia. We should say that to them. Directly.”

