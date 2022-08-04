WATCH: Sen. Kennedy: ‘If You Don’t Know What Biden Stands For By Now, You’re Thick as a Brick’

Senator John Kennedy is a true gem and statesmen, and a rarity in this American Republic.

Senator Kennedy unloaded on Jesse Waters Show with “If you don’t know what Biden Stands for by now you’re think as a brick”

“He believes in bigger government, higher taxes, more spending, more debt, more regulation, open borders, a weaker military, and turning cops into social workers. And those policies have hurt the American people deeply.”

Kennedy was just getting warmed up!

“But in no respect, none, has President Biden hurt the American people more than in their pocketbooks. And I’m talking about inflation. Inflation which is a direct result in the President’s policies is a cancer on the American dream.”

Watch the full interview below:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...