WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Delivers Perhaps the Best State of the Union Rebuttal in American History

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers one of the best rebuttals in the history of the State of the Union Address.
“Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities. Where jobs are abundant & paychecks are rising. Where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman, & child” –
“I’ll be the first to admit, President Biden and I don’t have a lot in common. I’m for freedom, he’s for government control. At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country. At 80 he’s the oldest President in history. I’m the first woman to lead my state, and he’s the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob who can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
Hot Damn, now this is how you do it America!
“The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy.”
“In the Radical Left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire.”
“But you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race…”
“The Biden administration is doubling down on crazy… Pres. Biden puts our nation and the world at risk. He is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies or defend our people. He is simply unfit to lead… it’s time for a new generation to lead.”
Good friend of The DC Patriot actor Robert Davi tweeted at Sarah’s Dad Governor Mike Huckabee saying he must be so proud of his daughter. Governor Huckabee responded with “Thanks my friend! @SarahHuckabee did great in my objective opinion.”
You can watch the full address below.
WATCH:
