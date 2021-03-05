WATCH! San Francisco Camera Crew Robbed at Gunpoint While Covering Auto Thefts at Twin Peaks

This is unbelievable, instead of alerting the authorities a camera crew in San Francisco at a Twin Peaks were filming these armed auto robberies. Then irony took over.

KPIX reporter Don Ford was robbed of his camera Wednesday at gunpoint while filming a segment on auto break-ins around Twin Peaks.

The robbers drove up, got out of their car, pointed a Glock at the KPIX reporter and stole his camera.

The following is from KPIX 5 reporter robbed at gunpoint.

On Wednesday afternoon, the smash-and-grabs turned into armed robbery. KPIX 5 reporter Don Ford was on the story Tuesday and again on Wednesday, and was preparing to interview nearby homeowners when a white luxury sedan with four men inside pulled up.

“The car came up here while we were about to do an interview, three guys jumped out,” said Ford. “One had a gun and put in my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera.’”

