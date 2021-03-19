WATCH: Sad Scene as Unfit Joe Biden Falls Multiple Times Going Up Stairs to Board Air Force One

An absolutely sad scene developing on your Friday as President Joe Biden falls multiple times trying to go up the stairs while boarding Air Force One.

It’s been apparent to those not covering for his administration in the mainstream media and on the left that Joe Biden has been unfit to lead since he entered the presidential race. More than half of the country doesn’t even believe he won the 2020 elections.

Now you are seeing the signs of a struggling man who can’t even handle a press conference to answer questions, let alone go up and down stairs to get onto Air Force One.

It’s been so bad in fact for Biden that Russian President Vladimir Putin has challenged him to a LIVE worldwide public debate over remarks Biden made about Putin.

Watch the horrific video below, it’s truly sad and bordering on elder abuse.

Donald Trump holding a glass of water and walking slowly down a ramp was evidence that he wasn’t well. Interesting to see how same media will cover Joe Biden’s fall here. pic.twitter.com/XEa4r4OpeC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 19, 2021

