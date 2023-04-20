WATCH: Sad Pathetic Grown Man Throws Fit Like a Toddler – Causes Plane to Divert and Land Elsewhere Over Crying Baby Who Triggered Him [VIDEO INSIDE]

A grown man gets completely triggered by a baby being a baby on a plane… so triggered that he caused the plane to have to divert and land elsewhere due to his toddler like tantrum.

A recent incident aboard a Southwest Airlines flight to Orlando has left many wondering: who’s the real baby here? Video footage shared online on Tuesday shows a passenger throwing a tantrum over a crying toddler aboard the stalled flight, causing tension to rise on the plane. The flight had been stuck in holding in Palm Beach due to bad weather.

Frustrated by the infant’s crying, the unnamed passenger starts to sound off at the baby, the parents, and Southwest flight attendants trying to defuse the situation. He yells, “I paid for a ticket to have a f–king comfortable flight. That child has been crying for 40 minutes!”

When the crew asks him to stop yelling, the passenger grows even angrier. “I’m not screaming. Do you want me to scream? I’ll f–king scream,” he warns. “We are in a f–king tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f–king OK?”

Throughout the video, the passenger filming it can be seen hilariously laughing at the irony as the man causes a much bigger disruption than the baby. The clip concludes with the man surrounded by security and police officers at the Orlando Airport, who walk him out as he argues that the parents who failed to keep the infant quiet were at fault.

This man’s behavior is absolutely unacceptable. He is a grown adult throwing a temper tantrum because of a crying baby on a plane. It is clear that he lacks the maturity and emotional intelligence to handle even the most basic of life’s challenges. The fact that he is willing to cause a disturbance and disrupt the travel of other passengers over a crying child is completely absurd and childish.

Southwest Airlines has done the right thing by commending their crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism in handling this challenging situation. They have also offered apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior. It is clear that Southwest is committed to ensuring the safety and comfort of all their passengers.

The Orlando police have not yet responded to The Post’s request for comment on the incident. However, it is clear that this passenger needs to be held accountable for his actions. His behavior is unacceptable and he needs to understand that he cannot disrupt the travel of other passengers in this way.

It is important that we call out this kind of behavior when we see it. We cannot allow grown adults to act like children and throw tantrums in public places. We must hold people accountable for their actions and demand that they act with maturity and respect. We hope that this incident will serve as a wake-up call to this passenger and to anyone else who may be tempted to act in a similar way.

