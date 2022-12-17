WATCH: Sad and Pathetic Suspended Keith Olbermann Tweets from Dog’s Twitter Account and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Happy Saturday America, we come bearing good news and hilarious gifts. Keith Olbermann has been suspended on Twitter by Elon Musk for doxxing people, and he’s super mad about it.

How mad is Keith? He’s tweeting from his dogs Twitter account because he can’t from his own anymore.

It’s hilarious how liberals want conservatives silenced and banned repeatedly for not agreeing with them, however when they get banned, they use their dogs Twitter, or if you’re Kathy Griffin you use your dead mother’s Twitter account to voice your outrage.

Democrats… "Conservatives deserve to be silenced.."



Also Democrats… Keith Olbermann posting from his dogs Twitter account, and Kathy Griffin posting from her dead mother's twitter account when they were both banned…



You can't make this stuff up, it just writes itself.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 17, 2022

Yes, liberals are insane, and they don’t even hide it, they say it in plain sight for all to see and hear.

“Doubt you’ve heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN’T against the rules!”

Getting back on Twitter the same day Keith Olbermann is tossed out on his ass, this is wonderful folks!



Love y’all! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 16, 2022

“It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone”

WATCH:

"Doubt you've heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN'T against the rules!"



"It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone"



LISTEN TO FRIDAY'S POST/SUSPENSION COUNTDOWN HERE and PLEASE RT! https://t.co/4Qp9MpgzQr pic.twitter.com/HiB8NYTKDV — Keith Olbermann's Dogs (@TomJumboGrumbo) December 16, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



