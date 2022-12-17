WATCH: Sad and Pathetic Suspended Keith Olbermann Tweets from Dog’s Twitter Account and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Happy Saturday America, we come bearing good news and hilarious gifts. Keith Olbermann has been suspended on Twitter by Elon Musk for doxxing people, and he’s super mad about it.
How mad is Keith? He’s tweeting from his dogs Twitter account because he can’t from his own anymore.
It’s hilarious how liberals want conservatives silenced and banned repeatedly for not agreeing with them, however when they get banned, they use their dogs Twitter, or if you’re Kathy Griffin you use your dead mother’s Twitter account to voice your outrage.
Yes, liberals are insane, and they don’t even hide it, they say it in plain sight for all to see and hear.
“Doubt you’ve heard but Musk banned me permanently from Twitter for NOT doing something he said WASN’T against the rules!”
“It was the baptism scene from The Godfather and Elon Muskleone”
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go
Start your make money working from home proper now. Spend extra time together along with your own circle of relatives and earn. gn121 Start bringing 85$/hr simply on a laptop. gh’one hundred twenty Very smooth manner to make your existence glad and incomes many greenbacks
open this link…… http://onlinedollars24.blogspot.com
I’ve profited $17,000 in just four weeks by working from home comfortably part-time. I was devastated when I lost my previous business right away, but happily, I found this project, which has allowed me to get thousands of dollars from the comfort vag-02 of my home. Each person may definitely complete this simple task and earn extra money online by
visiting the next article—————————————>>> GOOGLE WORK