WATCH: Ron DeSantis Hits Home Run With New Campaign Ad for Florida Governorship

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a home run of a campaign ad that he just released for his 2022 Gubernatorial campaign to be re-elected as Florida’s Governor, and it’s powerful.

The ad shows restaurant workers, mechanics, self employed individuals, police officers, firefighters, students, and families, and they all praise the Governor for keeping Florida open. The post powerful is a constituent who says “you protected our right to worship together in person.”

“When they attacked you, you didn’t cave, you stood strong for Florida, Thank You Governor DeSantis.”

This is so powerful, share it far and wide America!

WATCH:

