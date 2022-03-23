WATCH! Ron DeSantis DESTROYS Journalist’s Career at LIVE Press Conference

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is not known for pulling punches, in fact he’s brutal to those that try to question his logic and governing with fake news propaganda.

In a video that you probably missed because of the Russia vs Ukraine propaganda being spread far and wide by western media outlets, this is truly epic.

The reporter tried to toss a “gotcha” question at DeSantis on the bill that was passed that stops teachers from teaching Kindergarten through Third Graders about transgenderism and sex. Or as the liberal woke crowd called it “The Don’t Say Gay legislation.”

“Can I ask you about parental rights in education, what critics call the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is on the Senate?” WFLA reporter Evan Donovan asked.

“Does it say that in the bill?” DeSantis shot back while Donovan kept talking. “Does it say that in the bill?”

“I’m asking you,” Donovan said.

“I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill because you are pushing false narratives,” DeSantis charged.

“It doesn’t matter what critics say,” the governor continued.

“Hold on, it says ‘advances classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation’,” Donovan stated.

“For who?” DeSantis asked. “For grades pre-K through three. So five year old, six year old, seven year olds.”

DeSantis was just getting warned up!

“The idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says. It’s why people don’t trust people like you because you peddle false narratives,” he added to applause.

“And so we disabuse you of those narratives,” he went on. “We’re going to make sure that parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum.”

WATCH:

