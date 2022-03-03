News

WATCH: Ron Coleman on The Matt Couch Show Discussing What’s Right and Wrong in American Foreign Policy

Patriot Staff March 2, 2022 No Comments

One of the staunch defenders of free speech and American liberties attorney Ron Coleman joined The Matt Couch Show today with hosts Matt Couch and Chase Geiser.

A terrific conversation about Russia and Ukraine, among many other topics were discussed today, such as did Vladimir Putin anticipate the sanctions? If he did, what options did he weigh that would make the sanctions worth the invasion of Ukraine?

Among the other topics, were the mainstream media trying to tell you everything you need to hear, think, and do, and Coleman explains it in a very enlightened way that everyone can understand.

Check out the show below, it’s a must listen to event!

WATCH:

