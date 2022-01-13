WATCH: Rocket Hits Green Zone, US Embassy in Iraq Attacked ‘We’re Still Assessing the Damage’

The United States Embassy in Baghdad has been attacked by terrorist groups seeking to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and international relations.

The U.S. Embassy and other parts of the Green Zone in Baghdad were attacked by “Terrorist groups” Thursday, according to the Embassy.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Iran-backed militias have conducted previous attacks, including last Thursday, calling them retribution for the U.S. strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani two years ago this month.

Security sources told ABC News that three rockets were fired from the Dora area, south of Baghdad. Two were intercepted, and one landed inside a school in the Green Zone, causing damage and injuring a woman and a girl.

“In a cowardly terrorist act, the innocent residents of the Green Zone in Baghdad and the headquarters of the diplomatic missions that the Iraqi security forces bear the responsibility of protecting were attacked by a number of missiles launched from the Dora area south of the capital, which led to the injury of a girl and a woman,” the Iraqi government said.

The following is from an attack that occurred 5 hours ago according to the US Embassy in Baghdad, now there have been multiple attacks.

The US embassy compound was attacked this evening by terrorist groups seeking to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations. We have always said that these kinds of outrageous attacks are an assault not only on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself.

This story continues to develop and take different turns. We will update you here at The DC Patriot as we know more.

