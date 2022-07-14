WATCH: ROBBERY AT WENDY’S IN ORLANDO STILL UNSOLVED… Man Climbs Through Drive-Thru Window Stealing Cash Drawer

They weren’t loving it at an Orlando, Floriday Wendy’s restaurant on June 18 when a customer with a gun took the cash register and ran.

The Orlando police are looking for a man who robbed the Wendy’s restaurant located at 5503 Major Boulevard. Instead of paying for his order, a man driving a black Nissan Altima and wearing a straw hat and light gray mask threatened aWendy’s employee with a handgun.

The employee, after the robber brandished the handgun, the employee tried to close the window, and ran away. That is when the robber climbed into the drive-thru window and stole the cash drawer, policed said. “The man fled eastbound on Vineland road,” police added.

The Orlando police are asking the public for help in locating a man who ordered food at the drive-through, but behaved like he was at a drive-by.

“The suspect was described as a thin light-skinned black male wearing what appeared to be pool or beach attire. He was wearing a lightweight SPF mask/hooded shirt, a straw hat, water shoes, and board shorts,” the police described.

Police have posted the caught-on-camera video of the entire incident that shows the Wendy’s employee trying to shut the drive-through window as the suspect appears to threaten her with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information on this robbery.

