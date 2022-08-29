Watch RINO Lindsey Graham: ‘There Will Be Riots if Trump is Prosecuted’ (VIDEO)

By now, most conservatives are sick and tired of the spineless and weak Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who used President Trump to win re-election in 2020.

The majority of Americans polled believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump, and as the Biden Presidency continues to spiral out of control as a dumpster fire, that number continues to grow. But let’s not have Lindsey Graham who attacked Trump over January 6 not fume some FBI like flames about violence and anarchy if Trump is indicted and arrested by rogue Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Graham going on the Fox News channel to fuel the flames of stupidity warned that there will be riots in the streets if President Trump is prosecuted over the documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago.

“If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling the classified information after the Clinton debacle, which you presided over and did hell of a good job, there will be riots in the streets,” Graham said on Fox News Channel.

Make no mistake about it, the radical left, Democrats, mainstream media, and RINO’s want you to act out. They are hoping and praying that conservatives will react violently to the preposterous accusations and looming indictment of the 45th President of the United States. DO NOT TAKE THE BAIT. If Lindsey Graham is screaming it, you know its’ a set up and bullshit.

The following is from my good friend Todd Starnes at ToddStarnes.com

We stayed silent as our cities were burned to the ground. We stayed silent when race agitators declared war on the police. We stayed silent when are borders were breached and our nation invaded.

We stood down as public schools brainwashed our children with radical anti-American propaganda. We allowed the government to shut down our businesses and our church houses during the global pandemic.

There were no riots in the streets when the Democrats weaponized government agencies. When the IRS audited Billy Graham, we stood down. The same thing happened when pro-life agencies were targeted by pro-abortion terrorists. Did we fight back when the FBI launched investigations into parents who complained about their local school boards? No, we did not.

Conservatives are a peaceful people. Happy Warriors. But you can only push a happy warrior so far.

Graham says there will be riots in the streets if Trump is prosecuted pic.twitter.com/oE6MyuqjeA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 28, 2022

