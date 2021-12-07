WATCH: RINO Dan Crenshaw Attacks Freedom Caucuses MTG, Gosar, Jordan, Gohmert, Brooks, and Boebert as ‘Grifters’

We all know that Dan Crenshaw is a RINO (Republican in Name Only) in fact, many in the conservative movement not in the “conservative cool kids club” call him McCrenshaw in reference to RINO John McCain, the late Senator from Arizona.

Dan Crenshaw even goes on to praise a RINO who’s actually a Democrat named Adam Kinzinger who’s been a massive attacker of President Trump.

MUST WATCH 🚨



RINO Dan Crenshaw puts Little Adam Kinzinger on a pedestal

pic.twitter.com/eTV6NiTIps — Alex Sheppard 🇺🇸 (@NotAlexSheppard) December 7, 2021

Crenshaw claims the Freedom Caucus was was voting against President Trump in this latest video. The Lincoln project is cheering him on, which is truly all you need to know.

Crenshaw has went against President Trump at almost every turn, didn’t fight against election fraud, and literally is the reincarnation of John McCain, are you awake yet America? We sure as hell hope so.

Here’s what some conservatives were saying about Crenshaw on Twitter.

My face when people still don't realize that Dan Crenshaw is a RINO… pic.twitter.com/cjIbCpj25K — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 7, 2021

Dan Crenshaw, the RINO who pays tens of thousands of dollars to produce gimmicky ads jumping out of planes, is calling members of the Freedom Caucus grifters.



You can't make this stuff up. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 7, 2021

Dan Crenshaw’s last two weeks:



-Went to Scotland for “climate change” club



-Voted for Vax Database



-Made unhinged video lying about his vote



-Defended RINO @AdamKinzinger



-Held event for Kinzinger endorsed @MLuttrellTX



-Trashed the @freedomcaucus



Yikes @DanCrenshawTX! — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) December 7, 2021

Do you trust Dan Crenshaw? Comment below.

