WATCH: Rare July 2020 Video by John McAfee Calling Out ‘Deep State’ in US, A Week Later He Was Arrested in Spain

Antivirus creator John McAfee published this video in July 2020, calling out the so-called “deep state” in the US. A week later an arrest warrant was issued and he got arrested in Spain. Less than a year later he’s found dead in a prison cell.

It’s unbelievable how the evidence is there that this former wealthy tech entrepreneur was murdered. After Jeffrey Epstein, there’s no way the American people are going to believe this story that he committed suicide today in Spain. Just after a Spanish judge ruled for him to be extradited to the United States.

Watch the video below, its damning on the US Government and their agencies.

