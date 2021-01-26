WATCH! Rand Paul Speech Goes Viral After He Blisters Democrats Over Sham Impeachment

On Tuesday afternoon, Senator Rand Paul blistered Senate Democrats in a speech that is now going viral on all forms of social media.

The Republican Senator from Kentucky slammed Democrats for their hypocrisy when it comes to inciting political violence. At one point in his speech, Paul pointed out the fact that President Trump told supporters to protest “peacefully and patriotically” while many Democrats have called for very specific acts of violence against conservatives with no repercussions.

“Democrats claim to want to unify the country, but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity. This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to divide the country further,” he began.

“They have brazenly appointed an openly pro-impeachment Democrat to preside over the trial. This is not fair or impartial, and it hardly encourages any kind of unity for the country. If we are about to try to impeach a president, then where is the chief justice? If the accused is no longer president, then where is the constitutional power to impeach him? Private citizens don’t get impeached. Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office,” he continued.

“This sham of an impeachment will ostensibly ask whether Trump incited the reprehensible violence of Jan. 6., when he said, “I know everyone here will soon march to the Capitol to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Peacefully and patriotically. Those are hardly words of violence,” Paul continued.

“But what of Democrats’ words, what of Democrats’ incitement to violence? No Democrat will honestly ask whether Bernie Sanders incited the shooter who nearly killed Rep. Steve Scalise and a volunteer coach of the congressional Republican baseball squad. The shooter nearly pulled off a massacre, all because he fervently believed the false and inflammatory rhetoric spewed by Sanders and other Democrats — lines such as “The Republican healthcare plan for the uninsured is that you die.” As this avowed Bernie supporter shot at us, he screamed, “This is for healthcare!,” he added.

Watch the full speech below:

BREAKING: @RandPaul UNLOADS on Impeachment, the Media and Democrats' Double Standard.



WOW pic.twitter.com/ZWFYN8KOZq — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 26, 2021

“No Democrat will ask whether Sen. Cory Booker incited violence when he called for his supporters to get “up in the face” of congresspeople, a very visual and specific incitement,” the Senator added.

“No Democrat will ask whether Maxine Waters incited violence when she literally told her supporters, and I quote, “If you see a member of the Trump Cabinet at a restaurant, a department store, a gas station, or any place, you create a crowd and you push back on them.” My wife and I were pushed and surrounded by the type of mob Waters likes to inspire. It’s terrifying to have a swarm of people threaten to kill you, curse at you, and hold you literally hostage until police come to your rescue. No Democrat has ever considered impeaching Waters for her violent rhetoric,” he continued.

“I want to put the Senate on the record. I will insist on holding a vote that makes every last senator vote on whether they believe this proceeding, the impeachment trial of a private citizen, is unconstitutional, illegal, and essentially a bill of attainder; on whether there is any fairness or due process in having a partisan Democrat already on record as favoring impeachment presiding over this trial; and on whether this is how our politics should be,” he said as he began to close.

“This trial is a sham, a travesty, and a dark blot on the history of our country. I urge my colleagues to reconsider this kangaroo court and move forward to debate the great issues of our day,” he concluded.

What is your reaction to Senator Paul’s speech? Comment below…

You can read more from our friends at Trending Politics.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...