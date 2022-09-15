WATCH! Rand Paul SCORCHES Dr. Fauci on Natural Immunity ‘The Most Potent Vaccination’

Rand Paul has again taken Dr. Anthony Fauci to the wood shed, this time on Covid-19 and natural immunity with a video of Dr. Fauci from 2004.

These two have been going at it for the last two years, and Fauci tried to blame the media for the video, but it didn’t go well for him.

In today’s hearing, I showed a video of Dr. Fauci claiming natural immunity is “The most potent vaccination.”

Rand Paul on Twitter: Fauci tried to use the corporate media to defend himself, but words don’t lie.

Here’s some of the transcript that Senator and Doctor Rand Paul plays below:

Fauci in 2004:

“But she’s had the flu for 14 days,” the host said. “Should she get a flu shot?”

Stunningly Dr. Fauci says: “No.”

“Well, no,” Fauci replied. “If she got the flu for 14 days, she’s as protected as anybody can be. Because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself.”

“And she should not get it?” the host asked.

“If she really has the flu, if she really has the flu, she definitely doesn’t need a flu vaccine,” he reiterated. “If she really has the flu.”

“She should not get it again this year?” the host asked.

“She doesn’t need it,” Fauci said. “It’s the most potent vaccination — is getting infected yourself.”

The CDC recently admitted that the natural immunity is real — now that the Covid pandemic is effectively over.

“According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey of blood donor samples, conducted in December and updated last month, an estimated 95% of Americans ages 16 and older have developed identifiable Covid antibodies,” CNBC reported on Tuesday. “Those come from both vaccinations — roughly 77% of the U.S. population has received at least one Covid vaccine dose, according to the CDC — and prior Covid infections.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus and said 95% of Americans now have immunity to Covid-19.

“We also know that in this country because of vaccines because of boosters and because of protection from prior disease, infection-induced immunity (natural immunity) that about 95% of people in this country have some level of protection,” she said.

WATCH:

In today's hearing, I showed a video of Dr. Fauci claiming natural immunity is "The most potent vaccination."



As we reported at The DC Patriot back in January, a Johns Hopkins University found in its landmark study published that 99% of unvaccinated people who had Covid infections gained “natural immunity” that did not diminish for at least 650 days.

