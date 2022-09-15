WATCH: Raheem Kassam ‘A Lot of People Nowadays Will Head Off to Therapy, I’ve Got a Better Idea, Pick Up The Holy Bible’ on One American Podcast

Raheem Kassam is the Editor-in-Chief of The National Pulse, he’s outspoken, honest, fearless, and he sat down with One American Podcast host Chase Geiser to discuss a variety of issues from Western Civilization to our faith in our lives.

Geiser has a unique, calm, and laidback interview style that allows his guests to relax, speak, and talk on subjects and issues they don’t normally get a chance to discuss. If you’re not following One American Podcast on YouTube, you should be.

Geiser asked Kassam, “When you say Western Civilization, what do you mean?”

Kassam’s answer is perfect.

“What a great question, I mean I think effectively I think of it in two ways. I think of it as systemic civilization that is things like the rule of law, right down to our own court systems, trial before your own peers, so on and so forth. The political system, the democratic system, I’m not one of those people that thinks of this country, or my country as a democracy, but we have democratic system of elections, and we’re losing those by the way, on both sides of the pond.”

Then Kassam gives the other part of what Western Civilization means to him.

“Then there’s more sort of the Aesthetic part of Western Civilization. It’s the question, where do we want to live and why? What do we want our neighborhoods to look like, what do we want our children to be learning in schools, what do we want our buildings to portray about us in the hear and now, to a civilization two, three, four, five hundred years later?”

The talk even turns to Raheem saying he’s never had a “Hot Pocket” and the discussion is hilarious as the two talk about how bad they are for you.

Kassam: “Have you ever had a Hot Pocket?”

Geiser: “Yeah, too many.”

Kassam: I’ve never had a Hot Pocket, I’ve never looked at a Hot Pocket, I don’t know what a Hot Pocket is, so I looked up what a Hot Pocket is. Now extensively a Hot Pocket is a pastry with some kind of filling in it. But it’s got about 50 wildly unnatural ingredients in it.”

Geiser: “Yeah, you can tell when you eat it.”

This segment is hilarious, educational, and you must listen to the entire show. So much information, humor, and a different side of Kassam then what you may see on other programs.

The best part is hearing Raheem talk about how he went from atheist, to Christian, here’s some of the exchange below.

“Western Civilization to answer that question has to come back down to those sorts of things (food, nutrition, etc.) and also our spirituality. I used to be somebody who called myself an Atheist, I used to be very flippant with religion. I would be more on the sort of Bill Maher Religiousless kind of sneer side of it.”

“In the last couple of years, well probably more than that, three or four years, I have found myself to be just incredibly humbled by an experience that I never thought would happen to me. And it’s not sort of like one thing happened and I was like ‘Oh My God, There’s a God’ but it was just a series of sort of events, and life, and getting older and wiser, and taking note of the world around me. And Also taking note of myself and why I am that way. A lot of people nowadays will head of to therapy, I’ve got a better idea, pick up The Holy Bible.”

Make sure you’re following One American Podcast on YouTube, and Watch the full show below with Raheem Kassam. Folks, it’s worth the listen!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...