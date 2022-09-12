WATCH: Pujols Passes A-Rod on All Time Home Run List, Hits #697 in Victory Heading Towards Insane 700 Home Runs

Just one week removed from delivering a game winning, pinch hit home run to beat the Chicago Cubs in his final game against the St. Louis Cardinals’ arch division rival, Albert Pujols has done it again.

Pujols cranked a ninth inning blast for home run No. 697 to put the Cardinals ahead of the Pirates, where they went on to win the game 4-3, in what is likely the historic slugger’s final game in Pittsburgh.

PUJOLS IS IN SOLE POSSESION OF 4TH ALL-TIME! pic.twitter.com/UMj2W6wjRp — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 11, 2022

Pujols has already announced that he plans to retired following the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

For the second time in four days, the Cardinals have delivered a ninth-inning come from behind victory.

Pujols now passes Alex Rodrigues on the all-time home runs list, with 697.

Pujols has 21 games remaining, and he’d need to hit one home run every seven games to get to the historic 700 and make history. The Cardinals sit at 83-58, again dominating the National League Central division, and hold an 8-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. So barring something horrific, Pujols is going to play some playoff ball as well.

Are you following Pujols chasing the history No. 700?

