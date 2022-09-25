WATCH: Psychotic Protester Shows Up for Solidarity Rally and Chants “F*** Ashli Babbitt!” at Ashli Babbitt’s Mother [VIDEO]

Never leave it up to the woke crowd to do something that’s absolutely disgusting that you’d never expect, but yet here we are yet again with another one of these stories.

Earlier on Saturday, patriots gathered in Washington, D.C. at the corner of Constitution NW and First St NW, north of the Reflecting Pool, to stand united against the political persecution of the January 6th political prisoners.

Speakers included The Gateway Pundit’s founder Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit Reporter Cara Castronuova.

Micki Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt’s mother, also spoke to those gathered in solidarity.

Ashli was a 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol on January 6 by a bullet fired by Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd.

Babbitt did not have any weapons and wasn’t carrying anything. She was not threatening anyone, but did try to climb through a broken window through a door in the Capitol She was shot dead by the officer.

Her mother, Micki, has been a powerful voice supporting J6 as well as speaking at her daughters events to keep her memory alive.

The following is from The Gateway Pundit:

Last month, sicko agitators chased Micki screaming “You are going to die!… Ashli deserved to die!… We don’t give a sh*t about you or Ashli!”

The crazed and screaming leftist counter-protesters arrived and harassed Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Micki Witthoeft as her group congregated and sang songs that the prisoners could hear from inside the Gulag’s walls.

“F**k your Jesus!!”, they repeatedly yelled at the predominantly Christian crowd as they sang Bible songs with tambourines in front of the DC Jail. Leftist Counter-Protesters screamed horrific things at the still grieving mother, including “Ashli Deserved to Die! You are a bad Mom!”

After today’s rally, an unhinged woman began harassing Micki, hurling horrific comments at her about her daughter screaming. The sick woman screamed, “F**k you Micki”…and repeatedly chanted “F**k Ashli Babbit.”

Watch at your own risk below:

