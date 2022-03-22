WATCH: Psaki’s BIZARRE Excuse for Higher Gas Prices

What’s Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary saying is the reason for the insanely high gas prices in America? It couldn’t be the fact that the idiots in the Biden Administration stopped producing oil at record levels at home like under the Trump Administration, could it?

No, according to her, Biden’s policies have nothing at all to do with the price of gas and that’s purely on Putin’s shoulders. In her words:

Sure. Well, to be very clear — and I think you all heard the President convey this in his speech the other night: The reason why we are seeing volatility in the global oil markets, the reason why the price of gas is going up is not because of steps the President has taken; they are because President Putin is invading Ukraine, and that is creating a great deal of instability in the global marketplace

So, what we are trying to do and what the President is focused on doing is taking every step we can to mitigate the impact of that. Obviously, he announced the release of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, did that in a coordinated way. We have a range of options on the table we are considering.

But where we are at in this moment is — certainly, we are taking steps to stand up for democracy, stand up for democracy versus autocracy, stand up to the actions of a brutal dictator — but it is because of his actions that we are in this circumstance.

Watch her say so here:

PSAKI: "The reason why the price of gas is going up is not because of steps the president has taken."

America was never reliant on Russian oil under President Donald J. Trump. The Climate Change monkeys and snuggle puppy lovers couldn’t take it that America was drilling and fracking on America soil, and they limited/ended it. This is the real reason for the shortages, and the problems because under Biden America was buying 20% of their oil from Russia.

Our facts do not care about your feelings.

