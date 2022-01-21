WATCH: PSAKI GETS ROASTED AS REPORT REVEALS BIDEN WAS ADVISED TO SEND OUT COVID TESTS IN OCTOBER TO AVOID WINTER SPREAD

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki got into a heated exchange with the New York Post’s Steven Nelson because she refused to answer his question about President Joe Biden. His question: Was the president advised or aware of the Zoom call and the reccomendation by the group of COVID-19 testing experts on October 22.



Nelson asked Psaki about a Vanity Fair report from December that alleged that experts briefed the White House’s COVID-19 advisors about pandemic response strategies and were told they should ship free rapid tests to households ahead of the holidays in case of a new surge.​



Nelson was referring to a group of COVID-19 testing experts that joined a Zoom call on October 22, with officials from the Biden Administration, and presented a strategy for overhauling America’s approach to testing. The 10-page plan, which Vanity Fair has obtained, would enable the U.S. to finally do what many other countries had already done: Put rapid at-home COVId-19 testing into the hands of average citizens, allowing them to screen themselves in real time and thereby help reduce transmission. The plan called for an estimated 732 million tests per month, a number that would require a major ramp-up of manufacturing capacity. It also recommended, right on the first page, a nationwide “Testing Surge to Prevent Holiday COVID Surge.”



The plan, in effect, was a blueprint for how to avoid what is happening at this very moment—endless lines of desperate Americans clamoring for tests, just as COVID-19 is exploding again. Yesterday, President Biden told David Muir of ABC News, “I wish I had thought about ordering” 500 million at-home tests “two months ago.” But the proposal shared at the meeting in October, included a “Bold Plan for Impact” and a provision for “Every American Household to Receive Free Rapid Tests for the Holidays/New Year.”

But, Three days after the meeting, on October 25, the COVID-19 testing experts—who hailed from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Rockefeller Foundation, the COVID Collaborative, and several other organizations—received a back-channel communication from a White House official. Their big, bold idea for free home tests for all Americans to avoid a holiday surge, they were told, was dead. That day, the administration instead announced an initiative to move rapid home tests more swiftly through the FDA’s regulatory approval process.

So, it seems that Nelson was asking a fair and pertinent question of Psaki, whether the President was briefed at the time. Nelson continued “How can President Biden shut down the virus if he’s not being briefed on these ideas…was President Bident briefed on this idea at the time?”



Psaki didn’t answer directly, but rattled off a list of actions the president had facilitated and emphasized that the administration was following through now by sending out free tests.

“The president used the Defense Production Act, invested $3 billion to expand it, quadrupled the size of our testing capacity, and now we’ve order one billion doses,” Psaki said. “So, we see that as, our COVID team, the members who participated, saw that as a very constructive meeting, a good meeting, a lot of which we worked to implement.”



Nelson told Psaki, “That’s not the question I asked you.” Psaki again deflected, this time showing signs of frustration as she claimed to have answered his question.



“I think I just answered your question, which you may not have been listening. Maybe you were waiting to read your next questions, which is fine, “Psaki fired back. “But I just answered your question.”

From this information, we are learning that the Biden administration was advised almost three months ago, exactly the plan he is currently rolling out to Americans. A plan where Americans can order free COVID-19 tests online that will be shipped to them by the Postal Service starting later this month.



The White House has faced criticism, and justly so from this information, for not implementing such a plan before the holiday Omicron variant surge.

