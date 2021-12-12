WATCH: Psaki Eats Crow, Admits Jussie Smollett ‘Shamefully’ Lied About Hate Crime

On Friday, Jen Psaki finally admitted what we’ve all known for two years, that Jussie Smollett is a lying race baiting hoaxer. No-one in Chicago was going to Subway at 2 a.m. when it’s 10 degrees below zero. It didn’t take a rocket science to figure this out, but liberals sure needed one.

After the jury found him guilty on 5 of 6 accounts yesterday, Psaki was forced to admit that Smollett lied. She even reluctantly called him “shameful”.

“Then, a real quick one on the Jussie Smollett verdict,” a reporter began. “Both the President and the Vice President tweeted at the time of that attack, the President tweeted: ‘What happened to Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country. We’re with you, Jussie.’ The Vice President called it an attempted modern-day lynching. Since the guilty verdict, are there any lessons learned here in rushing to judgment when a crime is alleged?” she asked.

“I think there are lessons learned perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former President Trump,” Psaki began, trying to immediately invoke Trump to deflect the conversation.

“I wish April Ryan was here because I think she asked him the question. Do I see her somewhere, or no? Okay. She just left. Where he said, ‘I can tell you that it’s horrible, it doesn’t get worse’ in response to her question about Jussie Smollett at the time. I would say that we respect the jury’s decision. Lying to the police, particularly about something as heinous as a hate crime is shameful,” the far-left press secretary said.

Watch below:

“Instances of that need to be investigated fully and those found guilty need to be punished. And false accusations divert valuable police resources away from important investigations. They make it harder for real victims to come forward and be believed. You know, if you look back at the time, it’s also true and important to note that accusations of hate crime should be taken seriously and they need to be fully investigated. But that’s where everybody was looking at it at the time. But certainly, knowing what we know now, it’s important to also note the danger of lying to police, and lying about hate crimes and the fact that it diverts important resources,” she concluded.

