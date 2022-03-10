WATCH: Psaki Calls Bill in Florida Protecting Parents’ Rights Stopping Gender Identity Teaching for Kindergarten to Third Grade ‘Horrific’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the Florida bill protecting parents’ rights in education “horrific” and a “form of bullying.”

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki on Florida bill that bans lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through grade 3:

“It’s discriminatory. It’s a form of bullying. It is horrific.”

"It's discriminatory. It's a form of bullying. It is horrific." pic.twitter.com/HIgZKsgeal — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 9, 2022

That’s right, mean old Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature doesn’t want children at the age of 5 through 9/10 being taught about gender identity. Yes folks, common sense is discrimination and evil according to Democrats in power.

Wait, why in the hell would you ever need to teach children in Kindergarten about gender identity. Kids at that age should be playing with Transformers and Barbie Dolls. The fact the left is against this shows how truly evil they are America.

What are your thoughts America? Comment below!

