WATCH: Psaki Called Out by Reporter, Caught in Yet Another Big Lie

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy have a love/hate relationship. It might be a hate/hate relationship, but it’s a relationship none the less.

Psaki twisted one of his questions to try to spin it for yet another lie.

“Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not leaving Afghanistan, it is the way that he has ordered it to happen,” Doocy said. “By pulling the troops before these Americans who are now stranded. Does he have a sense of that?”

“First of all, I think it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded,” Psaki snapped. “They are not. We are committed to bring Americans who want to come home, home.”

“We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home,” she said.

“‘There are no Americans stranded’ is the White House’s official position on what is happening in Afghanistan right now?” Doocy asked.

“I am just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan, when I said we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home,” she said. “We are going to bring them home. And I think that is important for the American public to hear and understand.”

Psaki of course lied as you now know, and it’s just one of many continuous lies by the Biden Regime.

What are your thoughts folks?

