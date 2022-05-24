WATCH! Psaki BUSTED at College Event; Did She Encourage Protestors to Commit a Federal Crime Against SCOTUS?

President Joe Biden’s former Press Secretary Jen Psaki is coming under fire after something she said in her past has came back to haunt her.

Psaki should now expect a new moniker after she made an appearance at a Chicago College where she was confronted by a student journalist over some of her previous comments she made about protests outside the home of Supreme Court justices, which she has now tried to deny making. However she’s busted!

Psaki appeared at a think tank symposium at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, where she talked about her time as Sleepy Joe’s Press Secretary and her thoughts on how things are in the mainstream media.

After responding to a series of questions from the moderator’s prepared questions, Psaki took some questions from the audience.

She had no clue what was coming and that not all of the audiences would fawn over her like Joe Biden does a cup of pudding.

Daniel Schmidt, journalist and senior editor at the University’s independent newspaper “Chicago Thinker,” stepped up to the microphone and questioned Psaki over her comments earlier this month encouraging pro-abortionists to continue protesting outside of the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices in the wake of the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak. “We certainly continue to encourage that [what she called “peaceful protests”] outside of judges’ homes.”

Schmidt asked Psaki if she regretted making the comment, whereby Psaki saw red, initially denying she had said exactly what she said and even attempted to turn the tables and accused the college journalist of lying:

Schmidt then held up his phone and said he was quoting her. Psaki then tried to insinuate that because he left the word “peaceful” out of his question that he was lying about what she said. Schmidt correctly pointed out that “peaceful” or not, she and the rest of the Biden White House advocated for unlawful protests outside of the Justices’ homes.

Jen Psaki brazenly lies to @UChicago student journalist, @RealDSchmidt, denying she encouraged anti-lifers to illegally protest outside Supreme Court justices’ homes to influence SCOTUS abortion decision: pic.twitter.com/6mx3Th9kwZ — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) May 19, 2022

According to Title 18, Section 1507 of the United States Code, people who protest outside of the homes of judges with the intent of influencing (read: intimidating) them to rule one way or the other are unlawful and are subject to fines and/or a year in prison. It is unclear whether Psaki was simply unaware of the code section’s existence or if her comments were merely a pathetic attempt to excuse leftist tactics to influence jurisprudence.

So did Psaki encourage people to commit a federal crime? It sure looks like it, doesn’t it America!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...