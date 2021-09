Massive protests have broke out in the Netherlands against Covid-19 mandates as you’re seeing in many parts of the world as tyrannical governments try to push more lockdowns and mandates.

In the video, these people are literally partying for freedom, it’s a beautiful site, and what’s needed in America, and around the world. Say NO MORE to tyranny world, say NO MORE!

Watch the protest below!

WATCH:

WATCH: Protest against COVID mandates in the Netherlands



pic.twitter.com/blkZSwIMJY — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 19, 2021

