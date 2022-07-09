WATCH! Protestors STORM Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka’s Capital as People Look to Take Back Nation, Forcing President and Prime Minister’s Resignation

Sri Lanka’s people are in the worse economic recession in the history of their people, and they’ve had enough.

Hundreds of thousands stormed the presidential palace on Saturday, a move that has forced the resignation of Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa says he will resign from his position on Wednesday the AP is now reporting. The resignation announcement comes just hours after the Prime Minister announced he too would resign.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, said on national television that he had informed Rajapaksa that the parliamentary party leaders were requesting that he leave office, and the president agreed.

Rajapaksa will remain in power until Wednesday to ensure a “smooth transfer of power,” AP writes.

Sri Lanka’s leaders have reached out to Vladimir Putin as we reported here at The DC Patriot.

Economic mismanagement, the COVID pandemic and unaffordable tax cuts passed in 2019 have helped plunge the country into the economic crisis.

The country is facing major food and medicine shortages, which doctors in the country said in May could lead to deaths, Al Jazeera reports.

