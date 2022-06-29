WATCH: Project Veritas EXPOSES Democrat U.S. Senate Candidate Who Pushed for ‘Secret Sleepers’ to Run as Conservatives

Project Veritas is known for being a thorn in the side of those in the mainstream media and the radical left. Well, they’ve done it again.

Veritas has busted Democrat U.S. Senate candidate in South Carolina, Krystle Matthews just days before her runoff to represent the Democrats in the Senate.

“We need some secret sleepers,” she said. “Like you need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. And we need them to win. We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re gonna change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

Listen:

BREAKING — New Project Veritas video shows Democrat candidate trying to recruit “sleepers” from prison inmates.



In the clip she claims she’s “a n*gger at heart” but that she knows “when to turn it off and turn it on”.



What the hell… pic.twitter.com/PASEVLtYvl — R.J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 27, 2022

“And I still gotta struggle to raise money for my campaign?” she said. “Where the f*ck is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money! Give me that dope boy money!” she said. “Where the duffel bag boys?”

Matthews complained about black people in South Carolina: “Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people.”

She continued, “Listen, I can’ move in all kind of circles buy I’m a n***** at heart…. I’m very much a n***** in a lot of ways, but I know how to turn it off and turn it on.”

Yikes.

