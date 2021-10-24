WATCH: Pro Abortionist Nancy Pelosi Reads the Gospel: “Christ Said, ‘Suffer Little Children to Come Unto Me.’”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi participated on the “Build Back Better Act” in front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, where she quoted the Gospel of Matthew. Interesting for someone who is pro abortion.

“Not this past Sunday, but the Sunday before this one, the Gospel was about the children in the Catholic Church,” said Pelosi.

“It was about the children,” she said. “And it talked about the Pharisees–hypocrites that they were–the Pharisees in long robes saying that children of divorced parents and all the rest were not as worthy as other children.

“And that’s when Christ said, ‘Suffer little children to come unto me,’” said Pelosi. “All children–all children in our country are about our country’s future. And we want to make sure that all children have the opportunity that they deserve.

“They’re all blessings containing their spark of divinity,” said Pelosi.

“Now, Galen, he – one time he came and spoke, Galen Carey, from the Evangelicals. One time he came and spoke to us when we were having a hearing on immigration. And he said – because I want to talk about immigrant children, too, because these are some that need to be taken care of. He said at that time, he said, that the U.S. – ‘the United States refugee resettlement program is the crown jewel of American humanitarianism.’ You remember saying that?

“It was so beautiful that I quote him all the time. All the time, all these years later. That was when the President was doing the Muslim Ban – you remember that, Galen. And, again, all of the children – this constant reinvigoration of America, that these children, children are.

“So, I thank all of you for bringing your values. And, that’s – when I talk about Joe Biden, it’s his values that drive him in this regard. It’s his faith that makes him believe that it can happen. It’s the hope that he gives the rest of us, because of the love that we all have for the children.”

Have you ever seen such hypocrisy and blasphemy in your life America?

