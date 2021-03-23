WATCH! Press Secretary Gets Hammered by Reporter for $86 Million for Illegals Hotel Rooms When National Guard Slept on Floors at Capitol

Remember when everyone lost their mind over our National Guard troops sleeping on the floor of the Capitol and in parking garages in Washington, D.C. because the Biden administration wouldn’t do anything for them? In fact, even President Trump who wasn’t the Commander in Chief at that time offered up his Trump Hotel for troops and officers who needed a warm place to stay. The Biden administration did nothing.

Now a White House reporter and friend of ours Emerald Robinson is holding the Biden administrations feet to the fire, and rightfully so.

“So, also you are opening up new facilities,” Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson said. “One of the options that is being reported over the weekend is spending $86 million on hotel rooms for some migrants and feeding them.”

At the beginning of the questioning, Robinson even asks Psaki about Biden falling on the stairs, and asks if he saw a doctor. Psaki was even snarky in answering those questions.

“How do you square National Guard troops who were sleeping in parking garages, and some of them got sick from having contaminated food,” she continued. “That’s a disparity a lot of people are pointing out: That our National Guard were treated one way and then illegal immigrants are going to be put in hotel rooms?”

“Well, first let me say that at the time that we became aware of the conditions, National Guard in, in parking garages,” Psaki stalled, “As you noted, the president called the head of the National Guard that day and offered his assistance. Offered to play any role that he could play. Boosting morale, asking for more aid, making sure they had the right — were treated in the way that they deserved for the incredible role they’ve played.”

“So, I know that was some time ago,” Psaki continued. “But that’s the reaction he took at the time.”

However as you watch the video, Psaki didn’t answer the question, because she couldn’t. The Biden administration has proven they care more about illegals than they do our military.

Steve Doocy of Fox News also took Psaki to task at the briefing on Monday.

"We are concerned about the public health impact" given the possibility of COVID outbreaks at border facilities" @PressSec



But not concerned enough to close the border.

pic.twitter.com/3fOqan5Idl — Femme🇺🇸 (@RealBasedMAGA) March 22, 2021

“But if I may, I don’t know if there are CDC guidelines that say, ‘You can be open…” Doocy began.

“Are you talking about the shelter?” Psaki interrupted. “Or are you talking about the border patrol.”

“Apologies,” Psaki said. “I was misunderstanding your question.”

“Yes,” he replied.

“Look, I think our objective is to move — this is one of the reasons this is such a focus every single day for the president and this administration,” she continued. “We want to move these kids as quickly as possible through these facilities and into the shelters where they, where there is safe spacing and then move them into homes where there is safe spacing and we are concerned about the public health impact. That’s why we’re putting in place a number of policies to expedite these processes.”

“But the first stop it is just not happening,” Doocy objected. “And that is part of the federal government that you guys are in charge of.”

“Well, I think I have outlined for you specifically, even a number of steps that we have taken and we’re taking to expedite processing at the border, to ensure we are expediting the timeline, because these border patrol facilities are not made for children,” she replied.

“We want to move in in part because of COVID in part because they’re not places that have the educational, the health resources and other resources that we believe these children have access to,” she continued. “That’s where all of our focus is on and why we’re working to expedite things. We have a plan for implementing it on that. We’ll be successful. I have limited time so want to go questions of the vaccine.”

We need more reporters like these two, actually asking tough questions and holding this administration accountable. The mainstream media hammered President Trump and his administration who did more for Americans than the last 3 Presidents combined, it’s time to ask the tough questions, and make these people work!

