WATCH: President Vladimir Putin Addresses Russian People on Ukrainian Offensive, Says 7 Million Rubles Will Be Given to Any Soldier Killed in Line of Duty Fighting Nazism

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed his people and the world on the Ukrainian conflict on Thursday, American media did not show the address, furthering questions in their own country of why?

The Russian leader announced that the government will give 7 million rubles ($65,000) to any soldier killed in combat, as well as support their family financially and children’s educational futures.

The offensive is proceeding according to schedule Putin stated, while admitting certain issues were experienced during the military operation.

Putin said the Russian military has established safe corridors for Ukrainian civilians to escape the combat zone, yet local “Neo-Nazi” forces and foreign “mercenaries” have been trying to prevent them from leaving the cities, he said.

“Nationalist and neo-Nazi groups, foreign mercenaries, including those from the Middle East, are using civilians as human shields,” Putin stated. “As I’ve already said, there is absolutely objective data, photos of how they place heavy military equipment in residential areas of cities.”

Putin continued with what he’s been saying this entire time, that Russia is fighting against far right neo-Nazi groups who have seized control in the country. He says the Russian and Ukrainian people are one, even if they have been brain washed. Putin then asked for a moment of silence for those lost in the war.

Russians and Ukrainians are one nation, I will never give that up,” he stressed.

Despite what Putin and the Russians are saying, western media continues to beat the drum that the Ukrainians are winning the fight. However there is hardly any video footage of anything from inside the Ukraine, as the western media seems to only be showing you what they want you to see. It’s very strange, and it seems as though both sides are lying.

