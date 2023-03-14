WATCH: President Trump’s Speech in front of THOUSANDS in Davenport, Iowa 3/13/23

The 45th President of the United States was in Davenport, Iowa hot on the campaign trail today as he gave a massive speech in front of thousands on Monday.
The President delivered remarks on America First Education Policy in the Quad Cities, as school boards, teachers unions, and the radical left are now suing parents for asking about curriculums.
It couldn’t have came at a better time.
Check out his full speech below.
WATCH:
