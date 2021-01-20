Chemical Free Body

News

WATCH: President Trump’s Farewell Address from The White House

Matt Couch January 19, 2021 1 Comment

President Trump gave a heartfelt speech from the White House on Tuesday afternoon in his farewell address to the nation.

The President accomplished so much in his tenure, from moving the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, The Abraham Peace Accords, Record Economy in the history of the nation, job growth like Americans had never seen.

They through everything they could at this man from pandemic, to fake Russian Hoax, Ukrainian Hoax, 99.9% negative press, and he still accomplished more than any President in modern history.

Watch his farewell address below.

4.6 7 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Barbara Hayslett
Barbara Hayslett
20 hours ago

We Salute & Honor President Donald J. Trump for the privilege of being our President for 4 years, everyday, every hour, and every minute! ~God Bless his entire Family! Amen
From my Heart Sincerest Regards
Barbara Hayslett & Joshua Hayslett

0
Reply
×
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: