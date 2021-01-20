WATCH: President Trump’s Farewell Address from The White House

President Trump gave a heartfelt speech from the White House on Tuesday afternoon in his farewell address to the nation.

The President accomplished so much in his tenure, from moving the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, The Abraham Peace Accords, Record Economy in the history of the nation, job growth like Americans had never seen.

They through everything they could at this man from pandemic, to fake Russian Hoax, Ukrainian Hoax, 99.9% negative press, and he still accomplished more than any President in modern history.

Watch his farewell address below.

