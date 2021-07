President Trump is LIVE with his 2nd Trump Rally of the year in Sarasota, Florida with tens of thousands of American patriots in attendance.

Watch LIVE Below right here at The DC Patriot!

LIVE: President Trump Rally LIVE in Sarasota, FL – 7/3/21 https://t.co/h0fwdFRKKM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...