News

WATCH President Trump Rally from Waco, Texas LIVE

- by Patriot Staff - 2 Comments.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold the first rally of his 2024 campaign in Waco, TX!

He’s LIVE NOW, Enjoy the Show!

VOLUNTEER: www.DonaldJTrump.com/Join

Text TRUMP to 88022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Patriot Staff

See author's posts

Related Posts

Is the Republican Party Turning Its Back on God? 

Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Plans to Sue School

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

About Patriot Staff

View all posts by Patriot Staff →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Patrick
Patrick
3 hours ago

America needs Trump! DC hates this man cause he’s an outsider. The people’s president!

0
Reply
Gloria
Gloria
1 hour ago

Start earning over $600 a day in timeshares. In my free time after graduation, I made $18,781 from this job. (ji2 Simple work and stable income are great. No skills are required for this job.All you need to know is how to copy and paste items online. Sign up today by following the details on this page.
This is where I start…. http://usaworking7.blogspot.com

0
Reply