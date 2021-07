President Trump visited the US Southern Border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, and he had quite a bit to say about the failed foreign policies of President Joe Biden.

In the video below, President Trump says that Biden “Should have just gone to the Beach,” as he hammered the current President for weak foreign policy, border policies, and his running of America.

Watch the video below.

President Trump's foreign policies WORKED! Biden should have just gone to the beach! pic.twitter.com/9pYV1zOMds — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 30, 2021

