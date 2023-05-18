WATCH: President Biden Struggles to Open His Umbrella as He Arrives for G7 Summit in Japan [VIDEO]

Joe Biden, once again, displayed his evasive tactics when he left the White House for a trip to Japan without bothering to address any questions from the press.

With an air of nonchalance, he briskly ‘jogged’ across the South Lawn, barely acknowledging the presence of reporters who were eagerly seeking answers.

Arriving in Japan for the G7 Summit on Thursday, Biden encountered a rather embarrassing moment. It took him well over a minute to fumble and figure out how to open his umbrella amidst a torrential downpour.

Thankfully, Rahm Emmanuel, the ambassador to Japan, had to step in and rescue the President, holding an umbrella over his head to shield him from the rain.

Once the umbrella fiasco was resolved, Biden engaged in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan ahead of the summit. Whether this encounter will yield any meaningful results or simply be another opportunity for Biden to stumble through diplomatic interactions remains to be seen.

