WATCH: PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THAT HIS SON HUNTER HAS DONE NOTHING WRONG

On Friday, President Joe Biden appeared on MSNBC’s 11th hour with host Stephanie Ruhle. This was Biden’s first interview since announcing his re-election bid and he defended his troubles son Hunter saying, “My son has done nothing wrong.

The president told Ruhle, “I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

The president’s comments come as Hunter Biden is facing potential federal charges on tax and gun-related offenses. He has been under investigation since 2018, though prosecutors are reportedly nearing a decision on whether to bring charges after Hunter Biden and his lawyers met with prosecutors last week.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation.

According to a 2020 report from Fox News, Biden is potentially facing two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

WATCH:

Joe Biden on the allegations of corruption against his deadbeat son, Hunter: “My son’s done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.”

Joe Biden on the allegations of corruption against his deadbeat son, Hunter: "My son's done nothing wrong. I trust him, I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him." pic.twitter.com/zWh4kwY4K0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

