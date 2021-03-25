WATCH: Poor Joe Biden Just GIVES UP After Failing To Answer Basic Questions “Uh, Anyway…” (VIDEO)

Poor forgetful and weak President Joe Biden is in the middle of a total mental breakdown during his first press conference…and it’s far worse than we even imagined America.

While making his failed pitch to end the filibuster so his colleagues can have a communist state, Biden just gave up before completely crashing and burning like a train derailing.

“And in order to do that in a 50/50 Senate we’ve got to get to the place where I get 50 votes so that the vice president of the United States can break the tie — or I get 51 votes without her,” he said as he began to falter.

“And so I’m going to say something outrageous…I have never been particularly poor at calculating how to get things done in the United States Senate. So the best way to get something done, if you hold near and dear to you that you like to be able to — uh anyway. We’re going to get a lot done. If we have to, if there’s complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’ll have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he concluded.

We’re only two months into this fiasco of a presidency America, buckle up this train wreck is just getting going.

