The Australian police and government have already won the award for Communists of the year, but they don’t want to have any competition at all apparently.

In the latest video the police have tackled a man who was meeting his female friend for lunch. Why you might ask? Because of course he didn’t have a mask on outside, and the Australian power hungry Gestapo couldn’t wait to pounce.

Watch this insane video recorded from his female friend below.

WATCH:

The Police in Australia are Tyrants, they are no different than Black Shirts or Brown Shirts.. The Australian people deserve better, the world is watching..



Remember when the American Government used to be AGAINST Totalitarian Regimes…pic.twitter.com/amuAcJ0GIT — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 26, 2021

