WATCH: Piers Morgan WRECKS Democrat Katie Porter on Bill Maher After She Attacks American Swimmer Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines, a prominent American swimmer and advocate for women’s rights, has been speaking out against the inclusion of biological men in women’s sports.

Recently, she gave a speech on the topic at San Francisco State University, where she was attacked by a trans activist and forced to barricade herself in a room for nearly three hours. The incident was reported by The Gateway Pundit.

During a recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Piers Morgan and Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) discussed the issue of biological men competing in women’s sports. Porter implied that Gaines had used the attack to gain social media likes and clicks. Morgan defended Gaines, saying that she was simply standing up for women’s rights and fairness.

The debate over transgender women competing in women’s sports was sparked by Lia Thomas during the 2021-2022 NCAA women’s swimming season.

Thomas, a transgender woman, won both an Ivy League Championship and an NCAA Championship in the 500 free. Morgan cited this as an example of unfair competition, pointing out that Thomas won one race by 50 seconds against biological females who couldn’t keep up.

Porter disagreed, saying that it should be up to the sporting bodies to make decisions around fairness. She also stated that Gaines was speaking up for herself and that she respected her right to free speech. Morgan, however, argued that Gaines was speaking up for all female athletes.

In a separate report, The Gateway Pundit shared that Porter had allegedly used racist language and verbally abused staffers after firing one of them for supposedly giving her COVID-19. These claims were made by a former aide and were based on leaked text messages.

The debate over transgender women in women’s sports is a contentious issue that has divided many people. While some argue that it is unfair to allow biological men to compete against women, others believe that transgender women should be allowed to participate.

Ultimately, it is up to sporting bodies to make decisions around fairness and inclusivity in sports. However, it is important to listen to the voices of all athletes, including those who feel that their rights and opportunities are being threatened by the inclusion of transgender women in women’s sports.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

