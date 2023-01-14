WATCH: Peter Doocy LIGHTS BIDEN UP Like a Candle Over Classified Documents Found in Garage with Corvette

There is nothing more entertaining than watching Fox News Peter Doocy beating the breaks off of the Biden regime verbally at White House press conferences, and this week was no different.

As you know by now, Classified and unsecured documents were found in not one, not two, but so far three of Joe Biden’s homes and offices. Doocy wasn’t going to let this go as Biden decided to try to field a few questions over his debacle.

Biden denied to take questions after of course lying about the state of the U.S. economy.

This is after it was revealed top secret intelligence documents related to Ukraine, UK and Iran were found in Joe Biden’s private office shortly before the 2022 midterm elections.

“Classified materials, next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Peter Doocy said to Joe Biden.

Biden was visibly irritated.

“My Corvette is in a locked garage, okay? It’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” Biden said.

Peter Doocy lights Joe Biden up over classified documents found in his garage “What were you thinking?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/duwR1slrQb — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 12, 2023

It gets better, the liberal press tried to cover for Biden by posting his entire answer, ha!

.@POTUS full answer when asked by Fox News “what were you thinking” storing classified docs next to his corvette. Was only question about docs Biden took from reporters following remarks on economy. pic.twitter.com/TmgX5Y43yA — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 12, 2023

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



