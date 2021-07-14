WATCH: Pete Hegseth Humiliates TX Dem Lawmaker Who Fled and is Against Voter ID on National TV

Pete Hegseth absolutely annihilates this Democrat Senator from Texas, who’s trying to shovel that it’s not fair to have to have an ID to vote. Yes, you can’t make up the level of stupidity on the Democrat side anymore in America.

“Are you okay with voter ID?” Fox News host Pete Hegseth hammered Texas State Senator James Talarico over and over on Fox and Friends.

Talarico: “So voter ID is currently required in the state of Texas I opposed having to have a drivers license to vote.”

Hegseth: “How about for mail in ballots, how about having to send your ballot in, should you have to prove who you are?”

Talarico: “Pete I just said I oppose voter ID, currently it’s a law in Texas but I oppose that law and I don’t think you need it,” Talarico said.

Hegseth came unglued, and rightfully so.

Hegseth: “You Oppose Voter ID, you don’t think the most sacred obligation of our Republic you should have to prove who you are in order to vote?”

Taralico: “So there are a lot of Texans, actually hundreds of thousands who don’t have a drivers license who don’t drive at all.”

Hegseth: “Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa Whoa, so they don’t have a social security number? According to this law, you can put in the last four of your social security number as proof of who you are, do those people not have social security numbers? And who are these people that can’t get ID’s?”

This Texas Democrat Rep (“Harvard grad”) just humiliated himself on national TV.

Talarico: “So Pete, if you’re talking about the bill we’re currently focusing on, not past Texas law, what this bill is going to do, it’s also going to empower these partisan poll watchers who are going to look over voters shoulders and protect them from exercising their God given right.”

Hegseth: “Oh, partisan poll watchers, you mean the ones that weren’t allowed in certain states, at certain times, in certain places, whether you agree with that or not, so Texas says maybe we should have partisan poll watchers on either side… Republicans and Democrats right? It wouldn’t just be Republicans would it?

Talarico: “So Pete, Do you Remember a second ago when I talked about the big lie, this is what I’m talking about, and the reason why so many folks believe around the country because folks like you get on television every night and repeat the lie.”

Hegseth: “You just went on National Television James and said you don’t want voter ID. Revealing exactly what Democrats want, and it’s so condescending to say that people can’t get identification. Have you found someone in your district that can’t get identification”

Watch this amazing segment, there’s so much more than just what you’ve read. It’s unbelievable.

