WATCH: Pete Buttigieg’s Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Questions on Camera in East Palestine, Ohio This is UNBELIEVABLE and What Happens in Communist Countries

This is one of the most bizarre and damnedest things that we’ve reported in quite sometime at The DC Patriot.

Pete Buttigieg’s Press Secretary refuses to answer reporters questions while on camera.

“I don’t want to be on camera”

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to be on camera.”

The reporter asks “Can I ask why” in regards to why she won’t do an interview without the camera on the reporter asks.

“I think that’s a little bit aggressive that’s why”

Enter the security buffoon demanding that they not film in a public place.

“She’s asked them three, several times to turn the cameras off and they will not do it.” the Buttigieg security buffoon demands to the female police officer, who absolutely nails it with her answer.

“Okay well she’s been able to walk away would you like to go inside.”

Brilliant, finally someone who’s not going to silence the press for doing their jobs and the fact that Pete Buttigieg’s thugs surrounding him were trying to do that is despicable.

Watch the alarming and shocking video below.

WATCH:

