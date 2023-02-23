News

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg’s Press Secretary Refuses to Answer Questions on Camera in East Palestine, Ohio This is UNBELIEVABLE and What Happens in Communist Countries

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

This is one of the most bizarre and damnedest things that we’ve reported in quite sometime at The DC Patriot.

Pete Buttigieg’s Press Secretary refuses to answer reporters questions while on camera.

“I don’t want to be on camera”

“I’m sorry, I don’t want to be on camera.”

The reporter asks “Can I ask why” in regards to why she won’t do an interview without the camera on the reporter asks.

“I think that’s a little bit aggressive that’s why”

Enter the security buffoon demanding that they not film in a public place.

Get the New Patriotic Punisher Hoodie at FaithNFreedoms.com

“She’s asked them three, several times to turn the cameras off and they will not do it.” the Buttigieg security buffoon demands to the female police officer, who absolutely nails it with her answer.

“Okay well she’s been able to walk away would you like to go inside.”

Brilliant, finally someone who’s not going to silence the press for doing their jobs and the fact that Pete Buttigieg’s thugs surrounding him were trying to do that is despicable.

Watch the alarming and shocking video below.

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

1 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: Tim Pool Has Seen Enough of Biden and DeSantis Says “I’m Voting for Trump”

CRINGE LEVEL EXPERT: Nikki Haley Launches ‘Past My Prime?’ Koozies to Attack President Trump

A Conversation with Alan Keyes on the Danger of the GOP Trending Towards Libertarianism

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gloria
Gloria
4 hours ago

I recently received my third check online for $21,850 that I earned doing super simple and easy work online. gt501 This online business is amazing and the periodic acquisitions that result from it are amazing. Online according to the subtleties referred
to on this site ………… http://netincome6.blogspot.com

0
Reply